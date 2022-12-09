CDA Wants to Change Islamabad’s Master Plan Committee Again

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sent a summary to the federal government seeking the formation of a new committee to modify the master plan of Islamabad.

In November 2018, then-Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan, had announced to revise Islamabad’s master plan. The move aimed to transform the federal capital in line with international standards.

Last year in July, the federal government reconstituted the committee tasked with revising Islamabad’s master plan. The new committee was constituted at CDA’s request.

After more than a year, the CDA has once again requested the federal government to constitute another commission to look into the revision of Islamabad’s master plan.

Doxiadis Associates, the Greek company that designed Islamabad, had recommended the revision of the city’s master plan after every 20 years according to the prevailing international standards.

However, successive previous governments failed to bring any changes to Islamabad’s master plan. Over the years, 42 changes were made, and that were only cosmetic changes.