Dar Urges Strengthening of Anti-Smuggling Regime for Economic Stability

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has urged the strengthening of an anti-smuggling regime for economic stability.

The finance minister chaired an inter-ministerial meeting on the economic situation of the country at the Finance Division today.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, Chairman FBR, DG FIA, DG I&I Customs and senior officers from Finance Division and intelligence agencies also participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the economic situation and current mechanism of foreign currency; wheat and urea smuggling. Various measures were discussed in order to strengthen anti- smuggling regime.

The minance minister, highlighting the economic situation in the country, stressed the need for coordination among all the necessary platforms for this purpose. He further emphasized the relevant authorities devise a robust and proactive road map to curb the cross-border smuggling of various items in order to bring economic and financial stability to the country.

The participants thanked the finance minister for taking appropriate and active measures for tackling the current economic situation and ensuring their support for ensuring smooth and sustainable economic growth.