International Superstars in Awe of Abrar Ahmed’s Talent After Dream Debut

The second match of the historic Test series between Pakistan and England began at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with the visitors restricted to 281 in their first innings on the opening day.
The home side made some changes to its playing eleven, adding debutant spinner, Abrar Ahmed, and all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf to the team while resting the experienced batter, Azhar Ali.
Meanwhile, the mystery spinner impressed cricketers and fans on his debut in red-ball cricket, taking seven wickets while conceding 114 runs in 22 overs, including one maiden.
The right-arm spinner took five wickets in the first session of the opening day, becoming the second Pakistani bowler, after left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz, to do so in a Test match.
The 24-year-old spinner also equaled the record for most wickets by a Pakistani bowler on Test debut and became the second spinner to take five wickets on Test debut before lunch.
Here are the cricketers’ reactions:
Excellent performance by #Zahid & debutant #Abrar our batters just need to putup a good score from here, inshAllah #MatchHamaraHai 👍🏻 #PAKvsENG #Cricket #Pakistan
— Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 9, 2022
MashAllah MashAllah Allah nazar na lagye @RealAbrarAhmed_ ⭐️⭐️⭐️
— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 9, 2022
5fer on debut for Abrar 👏🏻 Great start of his career. Come on Pakistan. #PakvsEng2022
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) December 9, 2022
That’s such a cool win. #PakvsEng2022
— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) December 5, 2022
STOKES bamboozled by the magic o🥵😜😂 #PAKvsENG #PakvsEng2022 pic.twitter.com/AacEK1RB1u
— Abrar Ahmad🇵🇰 (@AbrarAhmad40) December 9, 2022
Surely not all 10 on his debut .. #PAKvENG
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 9, 2022
Dream debut for Abrar MashAllah.
So good to see.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 9, 2022
Looks like a bowler who will be causing a lot of trouble for a few years .. Got a bag of tricks .. https://t.co/ib0PLMw0hJ
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 9, 2022
Congratulations Abrar for a fantastic display of spin bowling on his test debut. Outstanding by the young man 👏👏👏.
— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) December 9, 2022
Abrar getting all 10 here?? 🫣 #PAKvENG
— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 9, 2022
What a dream debut, Abrar – the superstar!
Way to go magician. Keep it up. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ShrZkz9rNI
— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 9, 2022