International Superstars in Awe of Abrar Ahmed’s Talent After Dream Debut

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 9, 2022 | 4:04 pm

The second match of the historic Test series between Pakistan and England began at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with the visitors restricted to 281 in their first innings on the opening day.

The home side made some changes to its playing eleven, adding debutant spinner, Abrar Ahmed, and all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf to the team while resting the experienced batter, Azhar Ali.

Meanwhile, the mystery spinner impressed cricketers and fans on his debut in red-ball cricket, taking seven wickets while conceding 114 runs in 22 overs, including one maiden.

The right-arm spinner took five wickets in the first session of the opening day, becoming the second Pakistani bowler, after left-arm pacer, Wahab Riaz, to do so in a Test match.

The 24-year-old spinner also equaled the record for most wickets by a Pakistani bowler on Test debut and became the second spinner to take five wickets on Test debut before lunch.

Here are the cricketers’ reactions:

