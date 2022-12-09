PM Shehbaz Grants 10 SAPM’s Status of Minister of State

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conferred the status of Minister of State on nearly half a dozen Special Assistants (SAPMs).

“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business 1973, read with serial number 1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to confer the status of Minister of State on the following Special Assistants to the Prime Minister,’ reads a notification of the Cabinet Division, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani.

Those conferred with the status of Minister of State include:

Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA Raza Rabani Khar, MNA Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA Faisal Karim Kundi Sardar Saleem Haider Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial

It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister currently has 30 Special Assistants in total.