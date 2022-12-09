PM Shehbaz Grants 10 SAPM’s Status of Minister of State

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conferred the status of Minister of State on nearly half a dozen Special Assistants (SAPMs).
“The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business 1973, read with serial number 1A of Schedule V-A of the said Rules, has been pleased to confer the status of Minister of State on the following Special Assistants to the Prime Minister,’ reads a notification of the Cabinet Division, a copy of which is available with ProPakistani.
Those conferred with the status of Minister of State include:
- Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar, MNA
- Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan, MNA
- Raza Rabani Khar, MNA
- Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA
- Faisal Karim Kundi
- Sardar Saleem Haider
- Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi
- Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha
- Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf
- Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial
It is pertinent to mention here that the prime minister currently has 30 Special Assistants in total.