Abrar Ahmed’s Father Reveals the Happiest Moment of His Life

Pakistan’s mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmed’s father, Noor Islam, expressed happiness after his son made the nation proud with a scintillating performance in the second Test match against England in Multan.

His father, while speaking to the media after the wrist spinner wrecked England’s batting order on the first day of the match, said that it was the second happiest moment for him. The happiest moment of his life was when Abrar memorized the Holy Quran.

“We are too happy today. The happiest moment for us was when Abrar memorized Quran and this was the second-biggest moment for us as he bagged seven wickets on his debut against England in the Multan Test.”

The 24-year-old spinner was called to the national squad after a stellar performance in the recently concluded 2022 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (QeT), where he was the leading wicket-taker with 43 wickets in seven matches.

The Karachi-born bowler made his international debut in style, taking five wickets in the first session and finishing the innings with seven to help the hosts bowl out in-form England for 281 runs.

When Abrar’s brother, Amjad Ahmed, was asked about his hard work in domestic cricket, he said “His domestic performance made me realize his strengths. I was confident that one day he will play for Pakistan.”