FIA Deputy Director Shot Dead While on Official Leave

A senior official from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was shot and killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat district, 24News reported on Saturday.

Inamullah Khan, FIA’s Deputy Director (DD) for Dera Ismail (DI) Khan region was attacked in the Tajahzai area in the jurisdiction of Ghaznikhel Police Station.

According to reports, Inamullah Khan was on holiday in his native town of Tajahzai when he was killed. The body was taken by police to Lakki Marwat’s district headquarters hospital.

Inamullah Khan was regarded as an honest and efficient FIA officer because he had conducted many major FIA operations in DI Khan. Authorities are investigating the incident and they have refrained from issuing any comment on the murder.

Earlier this week, a Standing Committee of the National Assembly (NA) ordered FIA to set up separate immigration counters in international airports for diplomats, parliamentarians, and government officials.

It is important to note that the Director FIA still hasn’t given his statement regarding the inability to respond to MNA calls. The Standing Committee could reconsider its decision once the Director submits the inquiry report.