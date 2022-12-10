US Reporter Dies in Stadium During FIFA World Cup Match

The United States Soccer Federation has confirmed the death of a senior reporter, Grant Wahl, who collapsed while covering the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

According to reports, the 48-year-old died during Argentina’s match against the Netherlands. The Wall Street Journal, on the other hand, reported that Wahl had a heart attack.

US Soccer Federation said in a statement “Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us. The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Wahl made headlines when he was detained in Qatar on November 21 by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the match between the US and Wales.

Days earlier, Wahl had written “My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress, and lots of work can do that to you. I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

The 48-year-old reporter was said to have helped build soccer’s popularity in the United States through decades of vivid reporting at Sports Illustrated and then CBS Sports.