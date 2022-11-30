News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Huawei and BAIC Partner Up to Develop New Smart Car Brand

By Waleed Shah | Published Nov 30, 2022 | 9:06 pm

Huawei and BAIC have collaborated on BAIC-branded cars for years. Huawei has been working on driver assistant technologies and entertainment for years, however, this alliance will now birth a dedicated car brand.

IT Home claimed that Huawei will launch a new brand from the partnership. The Chinese tech giant’s previous showrooms will sell the new brand exclusively.

ALSO READ
Poor Test Drive Results Put Xiaomi EV’s Development in Jeopardy

Huawei DriveONE will again take charge of technology development while BAIC will look after the mechanical aspect. The vehicle will reportedly be underpinned by the Jihu platform. It is the same vehicle platform used in Wenje and Jihu automobiles.

The Huawei Inside platform, used by a few Chinese automakers, will also feature in the jointly developed cars. HarmonyOS powers Huawei Inside, integrating smart cars, phones, and houses.

Since the car will launch in 2024, it will likely latest technology and ADAS, possibly with autonomous driving.

ALSO READ

Huawei’s policy suggests that it will never manufacture cars. However, it will likely sell them and profit from the burgeoning smart electric car demand.

With HarmonyOS and its existing distribution network, the company plans to sell cars and phones together. It will also sell Avatr 11 in its most prestigious smartphone outlets.


lens

Here’s the Groundbreaking Pakistani Advertisement on Family Planning Pakistan Needs
Read more in lens

proproperty

Two IMARAT Group Projects Fined by Environmental Protection Tribunal
Read more in proproperty
close
>