TransferWise Becomes Inaccessible in Pakistan

TransferWise (now known as Wise), a popular financial service used by freelancers to transfer funds to Pakistani accounts, is currently not accessible on several Pakistani ISPs, ProPakistani has confirmed.

It appears that the ban is in place across several internet service providers, which suggests that this could be a move by PTA to block the service in the country.

While we were unable to obtain an official confirmation from the PTA, the TransferWise mobile app and website are not functioning, suggesting that it is likely a blocking pattern triggered by PTA. An MoITT official said that they have no information about this and that the State Bank deals with remittances.

We are currently unaware of the reason behind the ban, but it seems that there may be a concern about the flight of dollars on the part of the government, which resulted in the ban. However, it is ironic since the freelancers use TransferWise to transfer dollars into Pakistan, rather than vice versa.

This is not the first hurdle that Pakistani freelancers and internet companies will face. In fact, it has become increasingly difficult, in recent times, for Pakistani IT companies or freelancers to work with international clients and receive payment to a Pakistani bank.

Currently, only a few services support the instant transfer of USDs from abroad to Pakistani banks, and TransferWise was one of them. With the closure of TransferWise in Pakistan, it is likely that the lives of IT companies and freelancers will become even more difficult.

It should also be noted that dollars coming to Pakistan through IT companies and freelancers are subject to multiple checks and can usually take several days to clear, making it very difficult to transfer dollars into Pakistan.

On the other hand, if you want to use hawala or hundi services, the workflow is not only seamless but also offers exchange rates that are at least 7-10 percent better, which may encourage IT companies to use illegal channels for transferring funds to Pakistan.