Nearly 3X More Pakistanis Moved Abroad for Jobs in 2022

Millions of young Pakistanis were worried about the uncertain political and economic situation in Pakistan in recent years. They went abroad to search for work because they were concerned about inflation and unemployment.

This year, the number of Pakistanis moving abroad to find work has risen almost three-fold from last year. 765,000 Pakistanis went abroad looking for jobs in 2022 due to rising inflation and a host of other factors.

More than 92,000 people with advanced degrees have also moved abroad to become doctors, engineers, IT specialists, accountants, and associate engineers.

5,534 engineers, 18,000 electrical associate engineers, 2,500 doctors, and more than 2,000 computer specialists are included. There are also 2,13,000 drivers, 3,28,000 workers, and 2,13,000 drivers who have moved abroad.

Statistics show that 736,000 young Pakistanis traveled to the Gulf countries this year. Meanwhile, 40,000 Pakistanis traveled to European and Asian countries.

Nearly 470,000 Pakistani youth traveled to Saudi Arabia, 119,000 to Oman, 77,000 to Oman, 51.634 to Qatar, and 2,000 Pakistanis to Kuwait.

According to reports, 760,000 young people traveled abroad in 2018, 625,000 migrated in 2019, 225,000 left the country in 2020, and 288,000 moved to different countries in 2021.

More than 92,000 graduates went abroad in 2015, with 350,000 of them being trained, and over 300,000 youth who were not yet qualified.

