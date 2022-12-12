Man Murders Wife Over Rs. 300 Dispute in Karachi

A husband allegedly murdered a young woman by pushing her off their fourth-floor balcony in the Old City area of Karachi on Sunday.

Marium, 21, a mother to a four-year-old, had died from falling from the Zubaida Building’s fourth floor, police confirmed.

SHO Amin Solangi claimed that neighbors told police they heard a dispute between the couple before the incident.

Muhammad Adil, her husband, was taken into custody by police. He allegedly claimed that he had pushed his wife off the balcony following a dispute over a monetary matter.

The suspect is a security guard at a station. The suspect told police that he gave Rs. 1,500 to his wife in the evening. When he asked for the money back in the morning, his wife gave him Rs. 1,200, which infuriated him.

He said that after a heated exchange, he pushed her from the balcony.

The victim sustained critical injuries and later died. To complete medico-legal formalities, the body was taken to Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.