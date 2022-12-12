Ramiz Raja Shows Flexibility in Terms of Touring India for 2023 ODI World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has once again spoken out for bilateral cricket between Pakistan and India, stating that both countries should step forward for the sake of cricket.

Speaking on the much-debated issue, Ramiz Raja stated that the PCB is ready to send the Men in Green to India for the ODI World Cup, but India must first visit Pakistan for the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023.

It is worth noting that both marquee events are set to take place in the second half of 2023, in Pakistan and India, respectively, but it is unclear whether both teams will visit each other’s countries.

Recently, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, had stated that they were not ready to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2022, and asked the cricket authority to shift the event to a neutral venue.

Jay Shah’s statement did not sit well with the Pakistan Cricket Board, and Ramiz Raja quickly responded that if it happens, the Green Shirts will not play in the Asia Cup or the ODI World Cup in 2023.

“We are ready to travel to India and play in the 2023 World Cup, but it has to be on equal terms. India should come to Pakistan too. If they do not come, it is fine. We have survived without India for several years,” he reiterated.