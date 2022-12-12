Pakistan Registers Unwanted Record at Home in Test Cricket

Pakistan registered an unwanted record in Test cricket as they suffered a loss in the second Test match against England at Multan. This was Pakistan’s third consecutive Test loss at home, the third time in history they have managed to lose three consecutive Test matches at home, which includes Pakistan’s temporary home venue, UAE.

The Men in Green suffered a humiliating second consecutive loss in the series as England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Earlier in the year, Pakistan had also suffered a loss at the hands of Australia in the third and final Test match of the series.

As a result of the loss, Pakistan has also failed to qualify for the second World Test Championship final, regardless if they win the remaining three matches in the competition.

Previously, Pakistan had lost three consecutive matches at home in 1959 and 2016/17. Pakistan lost three successive Test matches against West Indies at Lahore, and against Australia at Dhaka and Lahore in 1959. They repeated the feat in 2016/17 as they lost three consecutive Test matches at home against West Indies in Sharjah and Sri Lanka in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

This is also the first time since 2000 that Pakistan lost two consecutive Test match series. Earlier in the year, Australia had registered a 1-0 win in the three-match series before England wrapped up a 2-0 win with one Test match remaining. In 2000, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan 2-1 while Nasser Hussain-led England won 1-0 in three-match series in Pakistan.

The Men in Green will be looking to get back to winning ways as they face England in the last match of the series in Karachi. The third Test match is scheduled to be played between 17-21 December.