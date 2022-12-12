Students Fear Suspension of Classes as University Teachers Announce ‘Dharna’

All Pakistan University BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) has announced to stage a sit-in outside Higher Education Commission (HEC) Headquarters from 14 December.

The call for a sit-in was officially given following the meeting of APUBTA’s core committee on Sunday. President Dr. Sami ur Rehman, General Secretary Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, and other office holders attended the meeting.

According to details, the core committee decided to protest outside HEC until the acceptance of teachers’ demands. Getting approval for a promotion policy by the HEC is the top demand of the teachers.

On the other hand, students have expressed serious concerns over the call to strike by APUBTA, sensing that the protest by teachers may result in disruption of the academic process.

Previously in October, APUBTA also ordered teachers to stage a sit-in outside HEC. APUBTA claimed that HEC violated the directions of the Senate and the National Assembly of Pakistan’s Standing Committees on Education regarding teachers’ promotion policy.

APUBTA believed that HEC was violating the interests of faculty members of teachers of public universities by delaying the approval of a promotion policy.