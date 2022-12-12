Balochistan Announces Long Winter Vacations for Schools

Balochistan’s School Education Department (SED) has announced long-term winter vacations for public and private schools in the province.

According to the details, the long-term winter vacations in all public and private schools in winter zone districts will be observed from 16 December 2022 to 28 February 2023.

Secretary SED Balochistan, Abdul Rauf Baloch, has directed the Director of Education (Schools) and Managing Director of Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) to ensure compliance with this order.

Last week, the Sindh government announced the winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges throughout the province.

As per reports, the winter vacations in the province will commence on 20 December 2022 and end on 1 January 2023.

Last month, the Punjab government announced a two-phased winter vacation schedule for the province’s public and private schools and colleges.

As per reports, the first phase of winter vacation will commence on 23 December 2022 to 6 January 2023 and the second phase will start from 3 to 13 January.