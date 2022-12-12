vivo Smartphones Continued to Be Pakistan’s Favorite in 2022

Google just released its annual Year in Search report, summarizing the topmost trending searches of Pakistan in the year 2022, and vivo yet again stole the show.

According to the report, three of vivo smartphones launched this year are among the top 5 most searched Tech & Gadgets in Pakistan, making vivo V23 5G the most searched smartphone in the country.

This depicts how users are most interested in vivo’s V23 5G smartphone — even more than in iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Let’s recap why are vivo smartphones the most unique and treasured in the country:

vivo V23 5G

vivo V23 5G was launched earlier this year in Pakistan with amazing cameras, powerful performance, and a trendy design — which makes it an all-rounder and the most loved device by Pakistani users.

vivo V23 5G comes with a combination of 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Cameras in the front along with Dual Tone Spotlight — making inspiring photography and videography possible in any environment, even in low light conditions.

In addition to this, the smartphone comes with amazing features like Eye Autofocus, Extreme Night Portrait, and Multi-Style Portrait features to maximize your shooting experience.

This is not it, vivo V23 5G is also equipped with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera, an 8MP Wide-Angle camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera to deliver an unmatched photography experience. No wonder how this became the most searched device in Pakistan.

vivo V23 5G is the very first color-changing smartphone in Pakistan — designed to bring a unique look and feel with a diverse appeal to suit multiple styles. Its color changing Fluorite AG Design helps you in reflecting all your moods and styles.

vivo V23 5G does not only come with a gorgeous design and extraordinary cameras but also with powerful performance — making it an all-rounder smartphone for everyone.

For gamers, it is equipped with a flagship-level processor i.e. MediaTek Dimensity 920. Its dual-mode 5G standby as well is especially noteworthy.

Furthermore, vivo V23 5G provides a smooth user experience with 90Hz refresh rate display and Extended RAM 2.0. This is not it, vivo V23 5G also features 44W FlashCharge capability so you can power up your phone within minutes.

vivo V23e

vivo V23e , another gorgeous member from vivo V23 Series, is one of the top 5 searched tech gadgets in Pakistan this year. It features a 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera among its numerous innovative features — taking selfie photography to new heights.

vivo V23e also features a triple-camera setup in the rear, which includes a 64MP Night Camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera for an amazing shooting experience.

To enhance the overall user experience, it also comes with 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM and 44W FlashCharge technology.

vivo Y21

vivo’s Y series is known for providing valuable features with a trendy design at an affordable price and Y21 does all the justice to its antecedents.

This slim and trendy device entails a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 18W FastCharge technology. For a smooth user experience, it also comes with 4GB+1GB Extended RAM.

Hence, it;s not surprising that these vivo smartphones are the most loved and most searched smartphones in Pakistan this year. Vivo fans hope to see many more innovative and feature-rich devices by the brand in the future as well.