Mohammad Rizwan Holds Heartfelt Conversation With Ball Boys After Multan Test

Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, was spotted chatting with the ball boys after the visiting side secured a 26 runs victory in the second Test match in Multan.

BBC cricket producer, Tim Peach, while sharing the picture on his Twitter account wrote, “Less than half an hour after the series defeat, and Rizwan is sitting down talking to all the ball boys.”

It is worth noting that the right-hander struggled in the match, scoring 14 runs off 43 balls in the first innings and 30 runs off 43 balls in the second, where he opened the innings in Imam’s absence.

The Peshawar-born cricketer also had a poor outing in the series opener, scoring 29 runs off 44 balls in the first innings and 46 runs off 92 balls in the second innings at the batting-friendly wicket.

This year, the red-ball vice-captain has played seven Tests and has scored 375 runs at an average of 34.09, including one century with the highest score of 104 against Australia.

Despite being the leading runs scorer in the Asia Cup in UAE this year, the 30-year-old batter has faced harsh criticism for his poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.