Naseem Shah Set to Miss 3rd Test Against England

Naseem Shah will miss Pakistan’s third and final Test against England in Karachi due to a shoulder injury.

Pakistani fast bowlers are seeing a rough patch in their fitness as back-to-back injuries have weakened Pakistan’s once formidable pace attack. After being ruled out of the Multan Test, Naseem Shah is also set to miss out on the final Test of the series against England.

The pacer will go to Lahore for further examination to evaluate the extent of his injury. Naseem Shah will then begin his rehabilitation at the National High-Performance Centre, while Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also there.

Team management has decided against naming Naseem Shah’s replacement for the third Test of the series which England has already won by 2-0.

Both the teams will arrive in Karachi tomorrow as the Test match starts on 17 December at National Stadium.