Balochistan Set to Receive Rs. 66 Billion from Govt for Post-Flood Reconstruction

The Federal Government will provide Rs. 66 billion ($300 million) Grant in Aid to Balochistan for Post-Flood Reconstruction efforts.

The major chunk of 75 percent of the total committed Rs. 88 billion to National Post-Flood Reconstruction will be provided to the Government of Balochistan as a Grant in Aid by the Federal government, according to official documents seen by ProPakistani.

ALSO READ National Assembly Approves Amendments in Trade Organizations Act

With the help of the World Bank Loan of Rs. 88 billion, the Federal Government is launching the National Program for Post-Flood Reconstruction: Climate Resilience Enhancement program in all the flood-affected areas of the country.

The project will have four components.

Component One: Infrastructure Investments for Reconstruction and Enhancing Resilience: Community Development Component Two: Resilient housing reconstruction Component Three: Restoration of Ecosystems to strengthen the livelihood of affected communities Component Four: Policy and Institutional Reforms, Project Management, and Institutional Strengthening

The total loan for Infrastructure Investments for Reconstruction and Enhancing Resilience: Community Development is Rs33bn ( $150 million), out of which Rs. 26.4 billion ($120 million) will be paid to Balochistan as a grant in aid. Similarly, for Resilient housing reconstruction, a total loan of Rs. 22 billion ($100 million) will be obtained of which Rs 17.6 billion ($80 million) will be paid as a grant in aid to Balochistan.

The component of Restoration of Ecosystems to strengthen the livelihood of affected communities will also require a loan of Rs. 22 billion ($100 million) and Rs. 17.6 billion ($80 million) will go to Balochistan as a grant in aid. For component four of Policy and Institutional Reforms, Project Management and Institutional Strengthening the total loan will be Rs. 11 billion ($50 million) and the Federal government will pay Rs 4.4 billion ($20 million).

The World Bank’s contribution will cover this cost as a loan to the Government of Pakistan while 75 percent of the loan proceeds will be transferred to the Government of Balochistan as a “Grant in Aid”, said the documents.