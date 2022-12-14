Bangladesh Coach Advises Cricket Team Against Watching FIFA World Cup

Bangladesh men’s cricket team coach, Russell Domingo, advised his players not to stay up for the first FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals as their first Test match against India begins today.

As per media reports, most of the Bangladeshi cricketers are Messi and Mbappe fans, and they also followed their favorite footballers during the recently concluded Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Bangladesh began their first Test match against India at Chattogram just hours after Messi-led Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to qualify for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bangladesh has played fantastic cricket following the T20 World Cup 2022, winning the three-match ODI series against India by a 2-1 margin, and now turns its attention to the Test series.

Talking about the match, the home team has an advantage in the first session, having taken three big wickets of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, while Pujara and Pant are on the crease.

India’s all-format captain, Rohit Sharma, is not playing the series opener due to a thumb injury sustained in the third ODI against Bangladesh and KL Rahul will lead the side in his absence.