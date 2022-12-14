Court Issues Warrant Against Woman Involved in TikTokers’ Murder

On Tuesday, an additional district and sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant for the detention of a woman accused of murdering four TikTok users over a personal quarrel.

Abdul Rehman aka Shooter and Sawera have been accused of aiding and abetting the murder of four friends in February last year at Anklesaria Hospital: Muskan Sheikh, Rehan Shah, Amir Khan, and Saddam Hussain.

Sawera was declared missing from the court before Judge Zahida Parveen, while Rehman was presented from the central jail. Despite the fact that the day for recording the testimony of the prosecution witnesses was set for Tuesday, no one turned up.

The judge was irritated by the unavailability of the defendant and witnesses. She ordered a non-bailable warrant for the defendant’s arrest, who is out on bail, as well as a notice to the individual who acted as guarantor for her.

The prosecutor’s witnesses were called by the judge, but their testimony has yet to be documented due to bailable warrants. Their police liaison officer was instructed to arrest them and bring them to court on the next available day to submit their statements. The hearing was postponed until January 5th.

In February last year, four TikTokers were murdered in a shooting outside Anklesaria Hospital in Garden, Karachi. The court has charged Rehman, the suspected gunman, with four killings and his accomplice Sawera with aiding and abetting the crime.