Father of 5 Turns Himself in After Killing Wife Over Money for Family Wedding

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 14, 2022 | 1:04 pm

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Kasur for asking for some money to attend a wedding function in the family.

According to a report by 24News, Naseem Bibi was strangled to death by Nadeem in the Kachi Abadi area on Shehbaz Khan Road in Kasur. Nadeem turned himself in at Station A Division Police Station after the murder.

Subsequently, police officials reached the crime scene. They shifted the body for post-mortem to a hospital. They have filed a case against Nadeem and further investigation is underway.

Police revealed that Naseem Bibi and Nadeem have five kids. Both of them were continuously arguing over the expenses of the wedding function for the past few days.

In a separate incident from earlier this week, a husband allegedly murdered his wife by pushing her off from the balcony of the fourth floor of a building in the Old City area of Karachi.

Police officials confirmed that Marium, a young mother to a four-year-old, died from falling. Adil, the husband, told the police he gave Marium Rs. 1,500 and got angry when she returned just Rs. 1,200 a day later.

