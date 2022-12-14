IG Punjab Absent From Duty for Over a Week

Official matters of the Punjab Police have come to a standstill as Inspector General (IG) Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, has been absent from duty for over a week.

According to reports, IG Punjab has not reported to duty for the last eight days, resulting in the disruption of routine matters of Punjab Police.

In October, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Faisal Shahkar as the UN Police Adviser in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO).

Faisal Shahkar has more than 30 years of national and international experience. He has served in several senior positions with the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), including as Additional Inspector General (AIG) Punjab Police (2015-2018) as well as Regional Police Officer (2014-15).

Following the UN’s announcement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to challenge the appointment of Faisal Shahkar as the UN Police Advisor in DPO.

ALSO READ Bangladesh Coach Advises Cricket Team Against Watching FIFA World Cup

PTI leader, Babar Awan, said that he will send a letter regarding the matter to the UN’s Secretary-General (SG), Antonio Guterres, and Deputy SG, Amina Jane, at the direction of the Chairman PTI, Imran Khan.

He cited the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister (PM), Imran Khan, and complained that the UN would not get sound advice from someone who failed to safeguard the former premier.