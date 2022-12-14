Cross-Border Dollar Smuggling Attempt Foiled as $100,000 Recovered From Afghans

Pakistan Customs Quetta branch has recovered approximately $100,000 and millions of rupees from Afghan nationals at the Chaman border in Balochistan.

According to the details, Pakistan Customs officials confiscated the aforementioned sum from Afghan travelers following a search of their bodies and luggage at the Chaman border crossing.

Consequently, the department initiated an investigation against the smugglers in accordance with the Customs Act, 1969. Reportedly, the culprits have been arrested and an FIR has also been registered against them.

Furthermore, Pakistan Customs revealed that it is coordinating with the Pakistan Army to perform stringent surveillance based on intelligence regarding cross-border currency smuggling.

It is pertinent to mention here that the crackdown on foreign currency smugglers is an effort by the federal government to prevent unlawful avenues of trade.

Earlier, federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar, urged the authorities to strengthen their anti-smuggling machinery for bringing economic stability in the country.