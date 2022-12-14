How Many Districts Does Punjab Really Have?

On October 31, a Twitter user said that five new districts have been created in Punjab: Murree, Talagang, Wazirabad, Kot Addu, and Taunsa. This brings the province’s total number of municipal districts to 41.

On November 24, another user inquired whether the province had 32, 41, or 34 districts, in a poll.

Following the election of Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab in July, his government proposed to establish new divisions and districts across the province.

Some of the official notices have since been made available online, causing uncertainty over the actual number of divisions and districts in Punjab as of today.

According to official notifications from the Punjab Board of Revenue, there are now 10 divisions and 40 districts in Punjab.

Gujrat was recognized as a new division in the province by the governing coalition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) on October 14.

This brings the province’s total number of divisions to 10, namely, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, and now Gujrat.

Furthermore, four districts have been added to the newly formed Gujrat division: Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Gujrat, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Furthermore, the Board of Revenue has designated Wazirabad, Murree, Kot Addu, and Talagang as districts.

This brings the province’s overall number of districts to 40.

The Land Revenue Act of 1967 in Punjab permits the provincial government to partition the province into divisions for administrative purposes.

Each division is subdivided further into districts, which are further subdivided into subdivisions or tehsils.