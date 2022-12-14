IT Minister Stresses Need for Transparency in NITB’s Working

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin UI Haque has stressed that all the matters in National Information Technology Board must be run in a transparent manner.

The first meeting of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) Board of Governors was held under the chairmanship of the IT minister on Wednesday.

ALSO READ IT Minister Seeks OIC’s Cooperation in Emerging Technologies

Addressing the meeting, the minister said after becoming an autonomous institution under the Act all the matters in NITB must be run in a transparent manner. Under the rules, the CEO will be responsible for the implementation of the proposals of the Board of Governors (BoG) and there will be no compromise on transparency, he added.

The NITB BoG comprises members including Additional Secretary (Incharge) MoITT, Secretary Finance, Secretary Science and Technology, Member IT, Director General Technical, Secretary NTISB, and NITB CEO. The Board also approved taking Ex-Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui as its co-opted member.

NITB Acting Executive Director Aisha Humera Moriani briefed the chair in detail about the performance of the NITB.

The meeting deliberated upon NITB rules, management, consultancy, and other relevant matters. The meeting approved the formation of the Executive Committee, HR & Administration Committee, Audit & Finance Committee, and Technical/Procurement Committee.