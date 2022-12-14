Newly Appointed Commissioners Assume Charge at SECP

The three new SECP commissioners have assumed charge of their responsibilities at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The federal government on Tuesday appointed Akif Saeed, Abdul Rehman Warraich, and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi as commissioners in SECP for a period of three years.

ALSO READ Govt Appoints Three New SECP Commissioners

Saeed has earlier served in the SECP as head of various divisions and later as commissioner from December 2014 to December 2017. During his tenure at SECP, he contributed significantly towards instituting various legal and regulatory reforms.

He was instrumental in introducing the legal framework for REITS and private equity and private pension funds. He also played a significant role in the merger of three exchanges and the divestment of PSX’s strategic shareholding to a consortium led by three Chinese exchanges.

He also played a key role in achieving compliance with the IOSCO benchmarks principles of the securities market. He led the team that drafted the new Securities Act 2015 and Futures Act 2016.

Warraich is a financial services professional with more than 27 years of experience. He has worked in both the public and private sectors. His career includes civil services, asset management, risk management, public debt management, and financial consulting. He has served in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

He has also served in NBP Fund Management Limited, Punjab Pension Fund, and UBL Fund Managers Limited in various roles including Fund Manager, Head of Research, Head of Investment, and Chief Investment Officer. He has also served as a Debt Management Specialist for the Government of the Punjab, and as Director General Debt for the Government of Pakistan. He is a CFA Charter holder, certified FRM, and holds a bachelor’s degree in law.

ALSO READ SECP Registered 7 New Private Funds in 2022

Lodhi has extensive experience in Global Financial Capital Markets, Risk Management, Regulatory Frameworks, Competition Law, Enforcement and Compliance, and Organizational Digital Transformation.

Before his appointment as commissioner, he was a Member of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), where he supervised several core departments, including Mergers and Acquisitions, Exemptions, Office of International Affairs, Information System and Technology, and Office of Fair Trade.

He developed an extensive professional association with the financial services & corporate industry in the United Kingdom while working with top global banks, including Barclays, HSBC, Citigroup, and JP Morgan. He holds a Master of Science degree in Investment and Finance from Queen Mary University of London, and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in Software Engineering from the University of East London, UK.