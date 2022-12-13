Govt Appoints Three New SECP Commissioners

The federal government on Tuesday issued notifications for the appointment of three new commissioners at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

According to the Finance Division notifications, the federal government has appointed Akif Saeed, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, and Abdul Rehman Warraich as Commissioners in SECP for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Following the new appointments, the number of commissioners now stands at five, completing the commission.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saeed earlier served as a Commissioner in SECP from 2014 to 2017. He is also being tipped by many as the new SECP chairman.