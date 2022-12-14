PCB Unveils Star-Studded List of Players in Platinum Category of PSL

A list of foreign and local players available to be picked in the platinum category of the eighth edition of Pakistan Super League has been revealed.

With the draft of PSL 8 just a day away, the list of players included in the platinum category of PSL 8 has been released. The list features Pakistani as well as international stars. Each team will be able to recruit cricketers from this pool of platinum players.

Fakhar Zaman is the only Pakistani player on the list while players from England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and South Africa have been added to the platinum pool.

The list includes several notable names like David Miller, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, and Jimmy Neesham. English stars Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid have also signed up for the PSL 8. Matthew Wade and Lungi Ngidi will also be available for selection in this season of the Pakistan Super League.

The draft of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League will take place in Karachi on 15 December.