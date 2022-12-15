Mohammad Rizwan Opens Up on Role of Tape-Ball in Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has spoken out in detail about the influence of tape-ball in Pakistani cricket, claiming that he began playing cricket with tape-ball.

Speaking in an interview, the right-handed batter stated that playing tape-ball cricket is a difficult task, but there is no doubt that street cricket makes a player very smart and sensible.

Answering a question regarding the current tape-ball players, he said, “If you look at Lahore Qalandars’ side, they pick a number of players from tape ball. Haris Rauf and more (players) are coming to Pakistan as well.”

Rizwan also revealed the difficulties he faced during the start of his cricketing career, saying his family still does not know much about cricket. “And my mother only asks me if you (have) won or not,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that currently, the 30-year-old cricketer is the vice-captain of the red-ball side and is regarded as one of the key players in the national setup across formats.

The right-hander was the leading T20I run-scorer in the year, 2021, scoring 1,326 runs in 26 innings at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89, including one century and 12 fifties.

Mohammad Rizwan had also dethroned all-format captain, Babar Azam, in the ICC T20I batting rankings before being displaced by Indian batter, Suryakumar Yadav, earlier this year.

