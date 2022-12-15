Pakistan Didn’t Even Receive 33% of the Required Funds for Flood Victims

Increased funding is required to enable comprehensive, uninterrupted aid although there has been exemplary work by the Government of Pakistan and humanitarian partners to respond to the massive disaster caused by flood waters earlier in the year, however, the limited funds have not allowed to meet all the needs.

The Food Security and Agriculture sector provided assistance to 3.4 million people against 4 million. Health support was provided to 3 million people against a need for 6.4 million. Nutrition assistance was provided to 1.5 million people against a need for 3.9 million. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene support was given to 1.9 million people against a need for 3.4 million.

ALSO READ Pakistan is Now Among Top 20 Countries With Highest Inflation

Shelter & NFI assistance was available to 1.5 million people against a need for 3.5 million. Education support was provided to 135,000 people against a need for 700,000. Protection assistance, including for women and children at risk, was given to only 0.99 million people against a need for 8.5 million.

To date only 32.1% of the US$816 million called for under the revised Floods Response Plan has been received.

More funding is needed to help people get through the winter to restore agricultural, livestock and livelihoods activities and rebuild their homes and communities. Concerns over the food and nutrition security for an increasing number of people are rising. Funds are not enough to continue the support needed to continue the assistance needed for those that have been reached, and an additional 1.1 million people in flood-affected areas are expected to be in urgent need of food assistance.

All sectors highlight significant funding gaps, despite the devastation on the ground and significant vulnerability of the affected population. The current level of aid is not enough to meet the needs, many people reached only received partial/one-off assistance, while others have not been reached at all. Moreover, with the winter season, many people remain exposed to the elements, and humanitarian needs are both increasing and being exacerbated.

Ongoing assistance is at imminent risk of ending prematurely. The absence of additional funding = people slide deeper into crisis and protection risks increase. Sustained attention to humanitarian needs is required.

As reported by Sindh PDMA, an estimated 200,000 people remain displaced. Those who have returned, have returned to nothing including destroyed or damaged shelter and a complete lack of essential services such as health, protection, education, water and sanitation.

Humanitarian needs persist even as the recovery and rehabilitation phase commences. Both local and global attention is needed on those fighting for survival on a daily basis. In a world where there are multiple crises, and each crisis is important, there are few places with people struggling to survive with negligible support as they are in the flood-affected districts of Pakistan.

Three months after the floods, the situation has worsened. The coping mechanism of the flood affected has been eroded, compounded by increased economic hardship and now the winter when many people remain exposed to the elements.

Rising inflation and low productivity growth continue to present challenges to food security and basic nutrition, while many people’s livelihoods and productive assets, including livestock, were destroyed by the floods. In addition to increasing food insecurity, for many of those who were agricultural laborers, this has increased their already heavy debt burden.

ALSO READ YouTube Cracks Down on Bot Accounts and Spam Comments

Between 8.4 million and 9.1 million people may be pushed below the poverty line due to the floods, with more people turning to harmful coping mechanisms in order to survive, including child labor, child marriage and trafficking. The risk of sexual exploitation and abuse remains high.

Not all areas are recovering at the same rate – water remains standing in many areas, the damage remains widespread, disease outbreaks continue in pockets. Public health is a continuing concern.

Water and vector-borne diseases remain prevalent even as health services and access to water and sanitation remain disrupted following the monsoon disaster.

Shelter damages and destruction are affecting over 2 million households and remain an impediment to return and recovery. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands still need an emergency solution and winterization support.

Food insecurity and malnutrition are intensifying. Some 14.6 million people are estimated to need food assistance from December 2022 through March 2023.

ALSO READ PESCO Ordered to Fire Thousands of Politically Hired Employees

Of this amount, the UN and partners have been targeting 4.0m experiencing critical food shortages. So far we have only managed to reach 3.4m of this amount. In the absence of adequate support, we expect a further 1.1m people will be struggling to find enough to eat.

Some 7 million children require nutrition services. Rapid screenings of flood-affected communities and the severity of cases reported at treatment centers further indicate high levels of severe acute malnutrition across the flood-affected population.

Protection concerns and physical and psychological risks remain high, especially for women, children and marginalized groups, including refugees, with women, girls and transgender persons, and persons with disabilities at heightened risk of sexual exploitation and abuse. Women and girls, persons with disabilities, and older persons are disproportionately impacted.

Only 1 percent of those reporting gender-based violence have been able to access services. The floods intensified pre-existing protection risks (e.g., GBV, child marriage, discrimination) and created new concerns, including exposure to flood-related hazards, sexual exploitation and abuse, loss of civil documentation and safe equitable access to humanitarian assistance, essential services and livelihood opportunities.

Schools remain inaccessible for more than 2 million children, with nearly 34,296 schools in Pakistan damaged or destroyed by the floods. This increases children’s vulnerability to exploitation and abuse and may potentially cost them their futures.

ALSO READ Govt of Punjab to Lease Industrial Plots to Foreign Investors

Some 135,000 children have been supported to return to education, including through the establishment of over 750 temporary learning centers and the dewatering, desludging (cleaning) and disinfection of those schools that were only partially destroyed.