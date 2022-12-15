YouTube Cracks Down on Bot Accounts and Spam Comments

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 15, 2022 | 1:05 pm

After multiple content creators raised concerns about increasing spam, bots, and abusive language in comments, YouTube has updated its moderation techniques and regulations.

Following the changes, there’ll be better spam detection in the comments. The results of the new automated feature were demonstrated after it removed over 1.1 billion spam comments in the first half of this year.

However, some of the spammers adopted different techniques, which is why YouTube has now integrated machine-learning models to effectively combat them. The same automated detection has also been implemented in the live streams’ chat section.

In the case of abusive comments from human users, YouTube is adding a removal warning as well as timeouts. With this update, harsh comments will be removed and commenters will receive a warning for violating community guidelines. If the same user keeps commenting with abusive language, they will be banned for 24 hours. Beta testing shows that these methods reduce repeat offenders.

Moreover, YouTube will now display an estimate of when a submitted movie will complete processing and be ready in full resolution, whether it’s 1080p, 2160p, or 4320p.

