Naseem Shah Recalls His Mother’s Tragic Death a Day Before Test Debut

Right-arm pacer, Naseem Shah, has spoken about the shocking incident that occurred just a day before his Test debut. In 2019, the speedster made his debut against Australia at the age of 16 in Brisbane.

The Dir-born cricketer while speaking in an exclusive interview with Nasser Hussain said that he was too attached to his mother and had received a phone call from her just a day before his international debut.

Naseem, who has played 14 Test matches for the national team, further stated that his mother did not watch TV or understand cricket, so he told her to watch the game because it was his debut day.

“She was so happy. When I woke up, the management came to me and said ‘your mom has passed away,” Naseem recalled.

“For the next six to eight months, I struggled so much. No one thinks about what’s going on inside you. I used to have a lot of medicines, I saw my mom everywhere. I used to think about her a lot,” he added.

While answering a question regarding the difficulties he faced at the start of his cricketing career, the 19-year-old pacer stated that he was only 12 years old when he moved to Lahore for the sake of cricket.