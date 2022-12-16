Punjab to Ban Physical Punishment in Schools on Malala’s Request

The Punjab government has decided to ban physical punishment in educational institutions following a request from Malala Yousafzai.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi made the decision during a meeting with the youngest Pakistan-based Nobel Peace Prize winner.

He decided to bring a bill to the provincial assembly to ban corporal punishment in the province’s schools and seminaries.

During the meeting, Elahi and Malala discussed various plans and education projects in Pakistan that would be paid for by the Malala Fund. They also talked about how to improve education in the province, especially for girls.

Malala commended CM Elahi for making changes to the education system and praised his initiatives in the province that help people learn.

At the event, Elahi said that punishing students in schools and seminaries is unacceptable and that he would pass a law to stop it.

Similar Step in Sindh

The Sindh government has criminalized corporal punishment, mental torture, and abuse of children at schools, madrasas, and workplaces under the Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act 2016.

Notified on Monday by the Provincial Education and Literacy Department, the new rules of the Act prohibit every kind of physical and mental violence against children.

It would be the educational institution’s duty to ensure the protection and safety of their students and take every possible measure to protect children from physical and mental torture.