Dahani and Hamza Run Riot as Sindh Bowls Out KP at Lowest Score in Pakistan Cup’s History

In the fourth-round match of the Pakistan Cup at the NBP Sports Complex on Friday, the Sindh team bundled out KP for a paltry 40 runs, the lowest in Pakistan Cup’s history.

While batting first, KP batters never got a chance to stay on the crease as the right-arm pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, and left-arm pacer, Mir Hamza, went berserk with the new ball from both ends.

Dahani took six wickets and conceded only 19 runs in his ten overs, while Hamza bowled eight overs and conceded only 12 runs while taking four wickets to help Sindh win by four wickets.

Sindh also lost six wickets before achieving the target, with spinner, Sajid Khan taking three wickets and Khalid Usman bagging two wickets from five overs.

Talking about the ongoing Pakistan Cup, Central Punjab leads the points table after winning three of four matches, while Sindh is in the second spot after winning two out of four matches.

Currently, Saim Ayub is the tournament’s leading run scorer with 270 runs in four matches, while Shahnawaz Dahani is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in three matches.