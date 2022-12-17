Rizwan Declares PSL as Bigger and Better League Than IPL

Multan Sultans captain, Mohammad Rizwan, made a bold statement regarding the success of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on the eve of the draft ceremony of the upcoming eighth edition in Karachi.

While speaking to the media, the wicket-keeper batter stated that foreign cricketers who participate in the PSL say Pakistan has the toughest league in the world because even reserve players sit on the bench.

ALSO READ Here’s How Multan Sultans Squad Stacks Up for PSL 2023

The right-hander further said that while the Indian Premier League (IPL) was once considered the best league in the world, PSL is now regarded as one of the best in terms of producing talent.

“Obviously, everyone knows that PSL has surprised the whole world. In the beginning, it was said that it won’t succeed and things won’t differ. As a player, we also realized that it has made a name for itself worldwide.”

ALSO READ Sydney Thunder Bowled Out for Lowest-Ever T20 Total of 15 Runs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) held a draft ceremony on Thursday for the eighth edition in Karachi, where all six franchises selected renowned cricketers from around the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that Multan Sultans won their first PSL title in 2021, defeating Peshawar Zalmi, and this year, they qualified for the final, where they were defeated by Lahore Qalandars, who won their first title in 2022.