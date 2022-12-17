Malala Yousafzai Meets Women’s Cricket Team

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 17, 2022 | 2:05 pm

Young Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, expressed her best wishes to the Pakistan women’s cricket team for their upcoming endeavors, particularly the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner along with her husband, Asser Malik, met some of Pakistan’s top women cricketers as well as the U-19 women players before departing for London on Friday.

ALSO READ

Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Eman Ali, and Shawal Zulfiqar were among the players who met Malala and they presented her signed shirts.

Meanwhile, the youngest Peace Prize winner also lauded PCB efforts and encouraged the players to believe in their abilities, keep practicing, and enjoy the game as much as they can.

ALSO READ

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the white-ball squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia as well as for the women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The women’s team will compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa from February 10 to February 26, 2023.

Asmavia Iqbal, the women’s team’s chief selector, while speaking to the media said “I wish luck to the players who have been selected for both the Australia series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Trending: Video of ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray Aaja Girl’ Smoking Weed Goes Viral
Read more in lens

proproperty

Katchery Chowk Remodeling Project Faces Inordinate Delays
Read more in proproperty
close
>