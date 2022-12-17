Malala Yousafzai Meets Women’s Cricket Team

Young Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, expressed her best wishes to the Pakistan women’s cricket team for their upcoming endeavors, particularly the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner along with her husband, Asser Malik, met some of Pakistan’s top women cricketers as well as the U-19 women players before departing for London on Friday.

Sidra Ameen, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Eman Ali, and Shawal Zulfiqar were among the players who met Malala and they presented her signed shirts.

Meanwhile, the youngest Peace Prize winner also lauded PCB efforts and encouraged the players to believe in their abilities, keep practicing, and enjoy the game as much as they can.

Players of the 🇵🇰 women's team met Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and presented a signed shirt to her.#BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/ChmrBTx7HH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 16, 2022

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the white-ball squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia as well as for the women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The women’s team will compete in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa from February 10 to February 26, 2023.

Asmavia Iqbal, the women’s team’s chief selector, while speaking to the media said “I wish luck to the players who have been selected for both the Australia series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.”