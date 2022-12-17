MIUI 14’s Photon Engine Will Come to All Xiaomi Phones

Xiaomi introduced a new Photon Engine with its latest major OS update, MIUI 14, which debuted alongside the Xiaomi 13 series last week. It was limited to only a few phones in its testing phase, but that will no longer be the case soon.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Phones to Get Even Faster and Safer with Major OS Update

Xiaomi’s new Photon Engine claims to make all third-party apps faster and now it has been confirmed that all Xiaomi phones running MIUI 14 will be able to take advantage of it. The confirmation comes from Xiaomi’s official Weibo account.

The company says that MIUI 14’s Photon Engine brings in-depth coordination of software and hardware and a significant amount of system architecture adjustments. The software update will roll out to all eligible Xiaomi phones in batches gradually over the course of 2023. As always, it will arrive on the newest flagship phones first before becoming available on older and cheaper phones.

According to Xiaomi’s official announcement, Photon Engine works on the underlying Android kernel and all third-party developers will have full access to it. This should let them create apps that are optimized to run better on Xiaomi phones with improved loading speeds.

The new engine claims to increase third-party app speed by up to 88% and also aims to improve power consumption by up to 16%.

MIUI 14 also promises to improve the general performance of the OS by up to 60% compared to its predecessor, at least on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It will also let you disable permanent notifications, customize app icons and folders, and will improve Bluetooth connections and pairing with accessories.

Keep in mind that this is only the Chinese version of MIUI 14 and we are yet to see a global announcement for the OS. The global version will likely have a few changes, but the details are unknown as of yet.