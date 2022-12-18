FBR Allows Cross-Stuffing of Transit Cargo

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed cross-stuffing of transit cargo during the Inter Port Movement of Cargo to Off-Dock Terminals.

The FBR has issued SRO.2269(I)/2022 to amend the Customs Rules, 2001.

Under the rules, the Inter-port movement of import cargo destined for off-dock terminals shall be allowed through authorized Bonded Carriers licensed by the Customs authorities.

The cargo mentioned shall not be allowed removal from port of entry to off-dock terminals under these rules (i) transit goods except for cross-stuffing of transit cargo and (ii) the FCL (full container load) transshipment goods distinctly manifested for inland Customs stations.