England Legend Slams Babar Azam For Poor Captaincy in Karachi Test

Cricketer-turned-commentator, Nasser Hussain, has criticized Babar Azam, for poor captaincy in the ongoing third Test match against England at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

While speaking to Sky Sports about Pakistan’s bowling performance, the former captain added that he thought the home side had a coherent plan, but Babar Azam only went with plan A.

ALSO READ Will Pakistan Super League Expand to USA?

“It was almost like, ‘this will spin so Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed will be our two wickets and we’ll bowl them out’. And when it didn’t spin as much, he didn’t have a Plan B, he didn’t go to Salman Agha.”

In England’s first innings, Babar trusted Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmad and let them bowl the entire day, bowling 30 and 34 overs, respectively, while the other three bowlers only bowled 17 overs.

At one point on day two, the home side appeared to be in command after restricting the visitors to 145 for 5, but with the help of tailenders, Ben Stokes’ side took a 50 runs lead at the end of the innings.

ALSO READ Haris Rauf is Also Getting Married This Week

Nasser went on to say that the Pakistani captain appeared to be very orthodox and used only one strategy at critical times of the game as he did not use bowlers who could get wickets on this surface.

He appreciated the England skipper’s strategy in the series, saying “Whereas Stokes is thinking out of the box all the time, he’ll throw the ball randomly to someone if he fancies it, a bit of gut feel.”