KMC Shares Good News for Cricket, Hockey, and Football Players

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced that it will restore cricket, hockey, and football teams in order to unearth sports talent in its young employees.

It was decided in a meeting presided over by Administrator Karachi, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, with all department heads and relevant KMC officers in attendance.

As reported by the News, Administrator asserted that the restoration of sports teams has long been a demand of KMC workers and added that KMC should put more emphasis on sports. In this regard, regular teams of the above-mentioned sports will be formed, he added.

Furthermore, Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman ordered the Senior Director of Culture and Sports, Saif Abbas, to conduct trials for the selection of players as soon as possible. In addition, he urged the authorities to only select those who are under the age of 30 so that they can play for an extended period.

He revealed that the KMC has various sports grounds, including sports complexes on Kashmir Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Landhi, where players will be able to practice.

Moreover, Administrator noted that KMC’s decision to restore its football team aligns with the FIFA World Cup final, and added that KMC will restore its hockey team because hockey is Pakistan’s national sport. Meanwhile, cricket is a popular sport nationwide, which is why a cricket team will be re-established, he remarked.

Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman also confirmed that several renowned players from various sports have agreed to train KMC players. He stated that cricket trials will be held on December 20 at the TMC Cricket Ground in Block 13 of the Federal B area. Football trials will be conducted on December 22 at the KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road, and hockey trials will be held on December 24 at the Islahuddin Hockey Stadium in North Nazimabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that all KMC officials and staff, willing to participate in sports, have been asked to arrive at these locations at 9 AM on the above-mentioned dates.