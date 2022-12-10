Samsung Galaxy M04 Costs Only $105 With Massive Battery

Samsung has officially revealed the Galaxy M04 which was teased earlier by Amazon. It is now one of the most affordable phones of the year made by the company. It is unclear if it will come to Pakistan, perhaps with a different name.

Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD with 720p resolution and only a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel – the traditional budget phone look.

Internals and Software

Mediatek’s Helio P35 SoC powers the Galaxy M04, with two storage options: 64 GB or 128 GB. You get 4 GB RAM, but you can expand it up to 8 GB using the RAM Plus feature.

Samsung promises four years of security updates for the Galaxy M04 and “two times OS upgrade” for the M04. Since it comes with Android 12 out of the box, it should go up to Android 14 as per Samsung’s promises.

Cameras

The Galaxy M04 comes with three cameras in tow – a 5MP selfie shooter on the front with a dual camera setup on the rear comprising 13MP primary and 2MP depth cameras. There is your standard 1080p 30 FPS recording as well with some AI features sprinkled here and there.

Battery and Pricing

The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. Samsung’s press release says the Galaxy M04 comes bundled with a charger but doesn’t reveal how fast it goes, likely on purpose.

Samsung Galaxy M04 has a starting price of only $105 in India and it will be available in Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue colors.

