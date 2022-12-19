Saudi Arabia Bans Abaya for Female Students in Exams

The Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) has decided that female students will not be permitted to wear abayas, the customary Saudi women’s clothing, during examinations.

The ETEC emphasized that female students must wear school uniforms when inside examination halls, and that the uniform should conform to strict regulations as well as standards of public decency.

ALSO READ HEC to Launch Affordable Competitor of Coursera/edX in Pakistan Soon

ETEC, originally called the Education Evaluation Authority, is a governmental body in Saudi Arabia that is in charge of designing, evaluating, assessing, and accrediting training and education systems in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

ETEC was founded as a governmental organization in 2017 after the council of ministers’ order No. 120, and it is legally and financially autonomous, directly reporting to the prime minister.

ALSO READ Digitt+ Granted Pilot Launch Approval in Pakistan

In other news, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, directed last week that future university financing be linked to outcomes.

He gave these directives during his visit to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) secretariat, where the HEC chairman, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, briefed the Minister on the commission’s performance over the previous 20 years, the problems facing the country’s higher education sector, and the efforts being taken to promote higher education quality.