Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton Face Unplayable Tape-Ball Bowler [Video]

Cricketer-turned-commentators, Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton were spotted playing tape-ball cricket in Karachi during the last Test match between Pakistan and England.

In a short video clip that went viral on social media, both the former cricketers can be seen playing cricket with locals in a park near the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.

Nasser Hussain, who has played 96 Test matches for England, faced good a short-pitched delivery from the local bowler, which Atherton appreciated and told the bowler, “You are in my team.”

Meanwhile, Mike Atherton, who visited Pakistan after 17 years, also faced an unplayable yorker and then appreciated the bowler.

Nasser Hussain & Mike Atherton playing tape ball cricket 🏏 pic.twitter.com/YTZO8lgBAI — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) December 19, 2022

Earlier in the match, while speaking to the media, Nasser said that he has been enjoying every moment since they arrived in Pakistan for the historic series.

But just generally, in and around the hotels, I cannot tell you the number of people that come up to you and say ‘thanks for coming over’. It has been great, we’ve waited 22 years.

The Ben Stokes-led side clinched the three-match Test series against the home side after they comfortably won the last match in Karachi. It is their first win in Pakistan in the last 22 years.

Harry Brook was awarded player of the third match and also player of the series for displaying phenomenal performance in the series, scoring 468 runs in five innings.