Twitter Launches New Way of Identifying Brands and Employees

Twitter has officially announced Blue for Business, a subscription that is geared towards companies who want to “verify & distinguish themselves on Twitter,” according to its press release. To make it easier for companies to prove that they do work for someone, the service will allow them to link their main accounts with their employees.

The company is currently testing the service with “a small group of businesses,” which includes its employees. Esther Crawford is the director of product management at Twitter and a little bird badge can be found next to her blue checkmark. This verifies that she is an employee of the company.

This tweet shows her announcing Blue for Business. Craft Ventures, a venture capital company, also has some of its employees marked as affiliates.

Twitter has not shared many details about the service so far. We don’t know the cost of Blue for Business, who is eligible, and how it will verify that a business has an account.

According to the company’s press release, it will allow more businesses to subscribe next year. Twitter does warn that Blue for Business features may not be available across all platforms. They “may change periodically.” Some features began appearing before the announcement.

Twitter wants to make money from subscriptions and create what is essentially an enterprise tier for its Twitter Blue service. Blue for Business will see a variety of uses including sports teams joining with their athletes, movie stars getting a logo next to their names, and journalists being issued badges that show they work for a particular outlet.

Twitter also started rolling out a gray checkmark badge for ” government” and “multilateral accounts.” It might already be visible on the @WhiteHouse account.