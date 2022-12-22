Babar, Saqlain Invite Saeed Anwar for Spiritual Lecure to Boost Team’s Morale

To boost the morale of the national team, the management has arranged a spiritual lecture ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

The Babar Azam-led side will kick off the two-match Test series against New Zealand on December 26 in Karachi while the second match will take place in Multan.

As per media reports, former cricketer, Saeed Anwar, will deliver a spiritual lecture to the Pakistani squad at the team hotel ahead of the opening Test match.

ALSO READ Hasan Ali Eager to Shut Critics With Match-Winning Performance in NZ Series

It was reported that the former captain will pay a visit to the hotel at the invitation of all-format captain, Babar Azam, and head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq.

The national team management has instructed that all players named for the series squad be present in the hall at the time of the lecture.

Yesterday, the selection committee announced the 16-member squad for the series, with the right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, returning to the squad.

ALSO READ Mir Hamza Shares Quranic Verse After Being Ignored Again for New Zealand Series

Earlier this month, Pakistan got whitewashed in the three-match Test series against England, possibly ending their campaign for the ICC Test Championship final.

During the ongoing year, Pakistan has played eight Test matches, winning one, losing five, and drawing two matches. They have played six out of eight Tests at home.