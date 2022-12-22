Hasan Ali Eager to Shut Critics With Match-Winning Performance in NZ Series

Right-arm pacer, Hasan Ali, returned to the national squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand at home, which begins on December 26.

Following the announcement of the squad, the 28-year-old pacer expressed pleasure over his inclusion and asked fans to keep him in their prayers.

Sharing his photo of the last New Zealand Test series on his Twitter account, Hasan wrote, “Happy to be back in the Test squad for New Zealand series.”

ALSO READ Mir Hamza Shares Quranic Verse After Being Ignored Again for New Zealand Series

Hasan Ali, who has represented Pakistan in 21 Tests, further wrote that he will try his 100 percent best to perform for his country and win the upcoming Test series.

Happy to be back in the Test squad for New Zealand series. InshaAllah I will give my 100% and win the series for Pakistan.

Remember us in your prayers 🇵🇰❤️#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/ufwosJjn5l — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) December 21, 2022

Hasan Ali was dropped from the national Test squad after the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka where he took three wickets at an average of 48.33.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja’s Reign as PCB Chairman is Officially Over

The right-arm pacer represented Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022 where he took 14 wickets in six matches.

Hasan played three Test matches against New Zealand back in 2018 and took 13 wickets at an average of 21.07.

Overall, Hasan has represented Pakistan in 21 Test matches and has taken 77 wickets. He has five 5-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul to his name.