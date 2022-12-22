Pictures and Videos of Haris Rauf’s Wife Set Internet on Fire

Fiery pacer, Haris Rauf, is reportedly getting married this week. The reports of his marriage emerged recently and since then the fans have been wondering who the lucky girl is.

Rumors on social media platforms have it that Haris’ future wife is a student of BS Media and Communication at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

Here are some of the images of the girl who has clean-bowled Haris.

In case you are wondering, her name is Muzna Masood Malik. A short video compilation of Haris and her is also going viral on social media, which lends credence to the fact that she is indeed the girl of Haris’ dreams.

Here is the video:

Since the beans have finally been spilled, Muzna has changed the privacy settings of her Instagram account from public to private. Not just this, she has also taken down all posts from her account. It is worth mentioning that she is an aspiring model with over 50,000 followers on Instagram.

Below is a comparison of the before and after of Muzna’s Instagram account: