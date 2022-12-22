SECP Constitutes New Benches for Timely Disposal of Appeals

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 22, 2022 | 6:09 pm

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), subsequent to the appointment of three Commissioners by the Federal Government, completing its quorum of Commissioners, has sanctioned its approval to constitute new Benches, to hear appeals under Section 33 of the SECP Act, 1997.

The Commission had been operating with only 2 Commissioners in the past year, which had resulted in an accumulation of appeals filed before the Appellate Bench. Following the constitution of new benches, the Registrar Appellate Bench has fixed a hearing of 37 Appeals on December 29, 2022, before newly appointed Commissioners Abdul Rehman Warraich and Mr. Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi.

The SECP Chairman Akif Saeed emphasized that expeditious disposal of corporate disputes including appeals, are among the top priority areas of the Commission and in this regard, adequate resources shall be deployed at Appellate Bench Registry.

