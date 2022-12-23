Half-Pakistani Ish Sodhi Opens Up on His Roots

New Zealand leg-break spinner, Ish Sodhi, has expressed pleasure at returning to Pakistan, where his grandmother was born, claiming he is half-Pakistani.

While speaking to the media ahead of the first Test in Karachi, Sodhi said that it feels good to come back to Pakistan and reconnect with the desi culture.

The wrist spinner, who returned to the national Test squad after a long absence, further added that he is working on improving his Punjabi speaking ability.

“I’ve got a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. I want her to learn some Punjabi, so I’ve got to keep developing those skills. So, it’s good to be here,” he added.

Discussing the recent Test series between Pakistan and England, he said despite being white-washed in the series, the home side played really good cricket.

“So, hopefully, we can, as a bowling unit and a batting unit, be able to, you know, put up a good competition against them,” he said.

The Ludhiana-born spinner praised the Ben Stoke-led side for its new approach in Test cricket, saying he had not seen that brand of cricket before.

In response to a question about his experience, Sodhi stated that he has not played Test cricket in years but will do his best to contribute to the team as much as possible.